Commanders DE Efe Obada had surgery on multiple leg fractures

Commanders defensive end Efe Obada had to be carted off at FedEx Field during Sunday's game against the Giants and he's already gone in for surgery on his leg.

Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com reports that Obada had surgery on Sunday night after suffering multiple lower leg fractures. There's no word on a recovery timeline, but the timing of the injury likely means that we won't be seeing him back on a field until 2024.

Obada came to the NFL after playing football in England and played for the Panthers and Bills before joining Washington in 2021. He had four sacks last season, but only had two tackles in his five appearances this season.

Obada is set to be a free agent in the offseason, so he'll likely have to show teams he's healthy before he'll be able to sign a deal to continue his career.