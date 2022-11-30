Commanders earning the respect of ESPN panel

ESPN couldn’t help but plan a segment on the Commanders, after all, they have won six of their last seven games.

Not sure how they compute such, but ESPN Analytics figures the Commanders have a 63% chance of making the playoffs.

Here are several excerpts from the segment.

“The Commanders have pressured opposing quarterbacks 33 percent of their drop backs this season, fifth in the NFL.” Marcus Spears

“Last year we sat at this table and I told you how selfish this defensive line was. It is so clear to me now that these guys are playing together and staying on the same page. They understand their rush lanes, having communication with each other.” Marcus Spears

“Jon Allen is a top five defensive tackle in this league. His impact on games kinda goes unnoticed because of the success of the team but I will take him along with any other (DT in the NFL).” Marcus Spears

“I think they are a problem for offenses because both of those interior guys (Allen and Daron Payne) are playing well.” Dan Orlovsky

“The greatest thing about this defense is they can play the run with seven. They are physical enough.” Marcus Spears

“Now that Brian Robinson has emerged, he has added a different level of physicality to the run game. It has changed the entire energy of the team. This team now has an identity. They are going to play tough, physical football on both sides of the line of scrimmage.” Ryan Clark

“They got a quarterback… sign me up any day to play against in the secondary. But when you look at him on this team, he gives them energy. I was in the stadium this week… the energy was like college. It is almost a collegiate feel. I think it is because of the quarterback and the identity they have as a team.” Ryan Clark

“Brian Robinson has changed the brand of their offense. It’s a physical brand. BYOB–Be your own blocker. And that is what Brian Robinson has brought.” Dan Orlovsky

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire