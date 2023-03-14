Commanders earn high marks for Andrew Wylie addition

The Washington Commanders made were active Monday on the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period. Washington agreed to terms with offensive linemen Andrew Wylie [Chiefs] and Nick Gates [Giants] and linebacker Cody Barton [Seahawks].

All contracts agreed to do not become official until Wednesday afternoon, the beginning of the NFL’s new league year.

Heading into the offseason, no position on Washington’s roster needed more help than the offensive line. That’s what the Commanders focused on, and came away with two likely starters. Washington is likely not done adding offensive linemen, although more could come in the 2023 NFL draft.

Wylie is perhaps the most interesting addition. Seth Walder of ESPN gave high marks to the Commanders for making a deal with Wylie, giving them an A- for the move.

Wylie is an underrated pass-protector who will help whoever starts at quarterback for the Commanders in 2023. I think his reputation is slightly dinged by Patrick Mahomes’ higher-than-average time to throw and pressure rates, but his pass block win rate (which measures how frequently he sustained his block for at least 2.5 seconds) was strong at 93%, ninth-best among offensive tackles. I do put some stock into the general view of Wylie, but it’s hard to shake how strong his player tracking numbers are overall. Even if Wylie is an average pass-protecting tackle — and I think there’s a solid chance he’s better than that — this is a good price for the Commanders. — Walder

The great thing about Wylie is he has starting experience at tackle and guard. While his contract would indicate he’ll play right tackle, don’t rule out guard if Washington adds an offensive lineman high in the draft. Wylie and Gates both have the position flex that head coach Ron Rivera loves.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire