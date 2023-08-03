Commanders DT David Bada placed on IR with torn tricep

Defensive tackle David Bada came to the Washington Commanders in 2020 as a part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program. Bada, a native of Germany, has gone back and forth from Washington’s main roster to the practice squad over the last three seasons.

On Wednesday, Bada tore his tricep, and the Commanders placed him on the reserve/injured list, likely ending his season.

We have made multiple roster moves:

–Placed DT David Bada on the Reserve/Injured List

–Signed DT Curtis Brooks — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 3, 2023

Washington signed defensive tackle Curtis Brooks to replace Bada on the 90-man roster. Brooks is entering his second NFL season. He was a sixth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in the 2022 NFL draft out of Cincinnati. Brooks was waived during final cuts last summer and re-signed to the practice squad.

The Tennessee Titans signed Brooks off the Colts’ practice squad, and he remained on their roster until he was released last week. He has yet to appear in an NFL game. The 6-foot-2, 285-pound Brooks is 25 years old and was graded highly by Pro Football Focus during his final college season.

Brooks has an uphill climb to make Washington’s 53-man roster. Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, John Ridgeway and Phidarian Mathis are roster locks and make up arguably the strongest position on the roster. Veteran Abdullah Anderson is also on the Commaders’ roster.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire