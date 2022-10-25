Commanders DT Daron Payne should be on the Steelers trade radar

According to Washington Commanders writer Ben Standig, via Dov Kleiman, the Commanders have a player who NFL teams are interested in and that is massive defensive tackle Daron Payne.

No mention as to whether or not the Commanders are actively shopping Payne but I think we all understand if the price is right, almost any player could be dealt. This is where the Pittsburgh Steelers come in. The Steelers defense line could use some beef up front and at 320 pounds, Payne would be the big man on defense in every sense of the word.

It would really come down to compensation but this shouldn’t hold Pittsburgh back. Payne for a third-round pick in 2023 is a no-brainer for a defense missing DeMarvin Leal and looking to get more consistency up front.

Let us know in the comments if you think the Steelers should be one of those teams calling on Payne or should the Steelers pass?

