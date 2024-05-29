Is Commanders DT Daron Payne due for a bounce-back year in 2024?

The Washington Commanders were content with allowing defensive tackle Daron Payne to play the 2023 season on his fifth-year option and not negotiating an extension.

Payne then had the best season of his five-year career. He recorded career highs in tackles (64), tackles for loss (18), sacks (11.5), and quarterback hits (20). The Commanders quickly placed the franchise tag on Payne, and fans wondered if this situation would be similar to that of Kirk Cousins and Brandon Scherff.

Not this time. The Commanders agreed to a four-year deal worth $90 million, making Payne the second-highest-paid defensive tackle at that time, behind only Aaron Donald.

Unfortunately, Payne’s numbers regressed last season. However, this wasn’t a case in which Payne lacked effort. Almost every player on both sides of the ball struggled. Fellow Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen had his worst statistical season, too.

Pro Football Focus recently named one bounce-back candidate for all 32 NFL teams. Payne was the pick for the Commanders.

Payne has established himself as one of the more solid interior defenders across the NFL, but his past season wasn’t his finest. He tallied 14 fewer pressures despite having 32 additional opportunities to rush the passer. With Washington drafting Illinois’ Jer’Zhan Newton in the second round, new head coach Dan Quinn could turn to more of a rotation along the Commanders’ defensive line, which might reduce Payne’s pressure numbers even further. Then again, as Payne enters the second year of his $90 million extension, he’s unlikely to go anywhere. A more motivated Payne — who also happens to clean up his tackling — could return to being an amazing pass rusher in 2024.

The addition of Newton is good for Payne and Allen. It allows them to rotate more freely, keeping them fresh at the end of games. Of course, Newton needs to be healthy first. The rookie recently underwent surgery on his foot — his second such surgery this year. The surgeries were on each foot, but the Commanders believe he’ll be ready for Week 1.

One thing about Payne is that he’s durable. In six NFL seasons, Payne has missed only one game. That’s almost unheard of for a starting defensive tackle these days.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire