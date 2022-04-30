Commanders draft picks: Grades for Washington selections in 2022 NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders acquired Carson Wentz early in the offseason to address their immediate future at quarterback.

With two picks in the first 113, the Commanders could be a trade-down candidate in Thursday's first round.

Here's the Commanders' picks, selections and grades for the 2022 NFL Draft.

1st Round, No. 16 overall (from New Orleans) | Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Instant grade: C

Analysis: Dotson is a good athlete who excelled in a not-so-great Penn State offense last season. This grade is just as much a reflection of how I think he fits with the Commanders; this offense, with Carson Wentz at quarterback, won't help unlock Dotson as he improves his game.

TRADE: The Saints traded the No. 16, No. 98 and No. 120 picks to the Washington Commanders for the No. 11 pick.

2nd Round, No. 47 overall | Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama

Instant grade: B-minus

Analysis: Much like the Lions' Josh Paschal, Mathis isn't going to rack up the sacks and disruptive plays. A solid player who uses his hands well.

3rd Round, No. 98 overall ( from New Orleans; compensatory) | Brian Robinson, RB, Alabama

Instant grade: B

Analysis: Robinson is a physical runner who bounces off tacklers. We'll see how he blocks and catches the ball in the pros.

4th Round, No. 113 overall |

4th Round, No. 120 overall (from New Orleans) |

6th Round, No. 189 overall |

7th Round, No. 230 overall |

7th Round, No. 240 overall (from Philadelphia via Indianapolis) |

