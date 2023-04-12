Commanders draft picks 2023: Full list of Washington’s draft picks for every round

Washington finished last season with an 8-8-1 record, the team’s best record since 2016, but still finished in last place in the NFC East and missed the playoffs for a second straight season.

The Washington offense is going through a transition, with Eric Bieniemy leading the charge as the team’s new assistant head coach and offensive coordinator. Bieniemy spent the previous five seasons as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator, winning two Super Bowls with Kansas City in that time. Head coach Ron Rivera said Sam Howell, who is entering his second year in the NFL, will begin training camp as the top quarterback in Washington. Howell, a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, started one game as a rookie last season, earning a win over Dallas in the final game of the year. Howell was one of three quarterbacks to start a game for Washington last season, with Carson Wentz going 2-5 in seven starts and Taylor Heinicke going 5-3-1 in nine starts. Wentz was released after just one season in Washington, while Heinicke signed with the Falcons.

While the offense struggled to produce last season, the Commanders were ranked third in total defense behind only the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles.

Washington Commanders 2023 NFL Draft picks:

Round 1: No. 16

Round 2: No. 47

Round 3: No. 97

Round 4: No. 118

Round 5: No. 150

Round 6: No. 193

Round 6: No. 215

Round 7: No. 233

