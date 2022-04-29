Commanders would like to draft Georgia LB Nakobe Dean if available in the 2nd round

At the end of the 2021 season, it became apparent that Washington needed help at inside linebacker when veteran linebacker David Mayo started four games. There was nothing against the dependable Mayo, but the Commanders were hoping athletic rookie Jamin Davis could man the middle in 2021.

Head coach Ron Rivera quickly realized Davis was better suited outside, so Washington’s quest for a true Mike linebacker would continue in 2022. After sitting out free agency, Washington’s attention turned to the NFL draft.

The Commanders met with several linebackers at the NFL combine last month but used their top 30 visits primarily on other positions. Washington was never selecting a linebacker in the first round again in 2022, so now that we’ve arrived on day two of the draft, the Commanders can begin their search.

One of the top linebackers in the draft, Georgia’s Nakobe Dean, was not picked in the first round. There were questions about his size and speed, but Dean is a terrific player if you turn on the tape. He is also an outstanding leader who fits the profile of a Ron Rivera-type player.

Grant Paulsen of the 106.7 The Fan reported Friday that the Commanders “would like to draft” Dean at No. 47 if he were still available.

I've now heard from a couple people around the NFL that the #Commanders would like to draft Georgia LB Nakobe Dean if he is there around 47. Feels unlikely he would fall that far, but sounds like a name they're targeting. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 29, 2022

If Dean is around at 47, it should be an easy choice. Sure, there are other positions to consider, but Dean would give Washington something it has been missing for years.