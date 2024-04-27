Commanders draft Christian McCaffrey’s brother Luke McCaffrey in third round

The 2024 NFL draft class had multiple family connections to past and current members of the San Francisco 49ers. On day two of the draft, one of those connections came off the board at the end of the third round on Friday night.

Former 49ers assistant general manager turned Washington Commanders general manager Adam PetersP selected Rice wide receiver Luke McCaffrey with the No. 100 overall pick in the draft. The Rice Owls pass catcher is the younger brother of 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey.

In his debut draft with the Commanders, Peters landed a member of the McCaffrey family in D.C.

McCaffrey played five seasons of college football, with his first three at the quarterback position. After tow seasons at Nebraska, McCaffrey transferred to Rice. In his final season at Rice, McCaffrey recorded 71 catches for 992 yards and 13 touchdowns.

McCaffrey will join 2024 No. 2 overall pick Jaden McDaniels with Peters and the new-look Washington Commanders.

