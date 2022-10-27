Commanders don’t expect to have Jahan Dotson this weekend

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson‘s absence from the Commanders lineup is likely to continue for another week.

Dotson missed two games with a hamstring injury before returning to practice last week. He had to leave a session early after aggravating the injury and did not play in the win over the Packers.

Dotson has not practiced yet this week and head coach Ron Rivera said Thursday that he is not expecting Dotson to be available for this Sunday’s game against the Colts.

“He’s still tight,” Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

Dotson had 12 catches for 152 yards and four touchdowns in the first four weeks of the season, but the first-round pick’s progress has been slowed by his current injury.

The Commanders were also missing Dyami Brown last weekend, which left Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Cam Sims, and Dax Milne as the wideouts on the 53-man roster.

