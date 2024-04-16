The Commanders are doing something very unusual with their QB prospect visits

New Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters is bringing some serious change to the organization. One of his new ways of getting ready for the NFL draft is an innovate approach.

Well, that’s one word for it, anyway. Others might include weird, intriguing, bizarre, awkward, ridiculous, brilliant, unconventional or insane.

Peters and the Commanders hold the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL draft and are almost certain to select a quarterback with the pick. But which quarterback?

In a (choose your favorite adjective from above) move, the Commanders are hosting all of the candidates together for one giant visit. Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy and Michael Penix will all be in Washington and meeting with Commanders’ decision-makers at the same time. From Albert Breer,

A fascinating detail: the Commanders are hosting LSU QB Jayden Daniels, North Carolina QB Drake Maye, Michigan QB JJ McCarthy and Washington QB Michael Penix on their 30 visits TOGETHER tonight and tomorrow, per sources. They're part of a much larger group of prospects coming. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 16, 2024

The concept of having multiple players in for a pre-draft visit together isn’t terribly uncommon; Peters’ old organization, the San Francisco 49ers, has done it before. But the prominence of the quarterbacks and high stakes of the No. 2 pick makes hosting all of them at the same time a bold choice.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire