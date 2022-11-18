Members of the 1972 Dolphins popped the cork on champagne bottles Monday night after the Commanders defeated the NFL’s final undefeated team. Every team now has a loss after the Eagles were upset, assuring the Dolphins’ perfect season remains the only perfect season in the Super Bowl era.

The Commanders celebrated, too, on their way home, but what happened on their team charter didn’t stay on their team charter.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke was caught holding Busch Light cans on at least two videos on social media posts. The NFL prohibits alcohol on team charters, among other places, and sent a memo to its teams Friday threatening “significant discipline” for violations.

The Washington Post reports coach Ron Rivera addressed the violation in a team meeting, and on Tuesday, he reached out to the league after the Commanders disciplined multiple players. The team’s punishment of the players satisfied the league.

“The league reviewed the matter this week, and we are satisfied with the discipline administered by the club. There will be no further action taken by the league,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy told the Post.

Commanders disciplined players for consuming alcohol on team plane, satisfying the NFL originally appeared on Pro Football Talk