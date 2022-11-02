Commanders designate Chase Young to return to practice

Almost a full year after suffering a torn ACL, Commanders defensive end Chase Young has been designated to return to practice.

The Commanders officially put the designation on Young this morning, meaning he can practice today and the Commanders have 21 days to either add him to the active roster or shut him down for the season.

Young tore his ACL on November 14 of last year, and it’s possible that his return to the field could come on November 14 of this year, when the Commanders play the Eagles on Monday Night Football.

As a rookie in 2020, Young looked like a future superstar. In 2021 he was off to a slow start before suffering the injury, and his slow return to the field has raised some concerns. The Commanders hope he can get back on the field and ease those concerns by playing the way he did in his rookie year.

