It’s be an eventful 24 hours for Commanders owner Daniel Snyder.

From news of the D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine potentially taking action against Snyder and the Commanders to Colts owner Jim Irsay suggesting that Snyder could be (and perhaps should be) removed to attorneys Lisa Banks and Debra Katz threatening to sue the NFL over allegedly sharing with Snyder the names of employees who cooperated with Beth Wilkinson’s investigation, there have been several developments, none good.

As to the latter, a team spokesman has issued a response.

“Neither the Team nor Mr. Snyder was ever advised by the NFL, Ms. Wilkinson, or anyone else, about the progress of the investigation, or who had been interviewed in connection with it — either during the investigation or afterwards,” the spokesman told PFT via email. “Even now, the team and Mr. Snyder have not received any information from the NFL or Ms. Wilkinson on these matters. ESPN was advised of this fact before they ran their story last week, but proceeded to go forward with the story, based on their discussions with ‘unnamed sources.’ The story was false last week, and it is false today.”

So that’s the latest. It’s hard not to think more is coming.

Commanders deny receiving names of employees who cooperated with investigation originally appeared on Pro Football Talk