Commanders’ defensive TD on final play vs. Eagles flipped fantasy matchups for nightmare bad beat

The Washington Commanders handed the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season on Monday night, but the final seconds of the game served up one of the worst bad beats of the season so far, turning what many fantasy managers thought was a surefire win into a last-second loss.

With five seconds left in the game, the Eagles were down 5 points and in desperation mode. Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw the ball to Quez Watkins, who then passed it laterally to DeVonta Smith. As he was being tackled, Smith tried to throw the ball behind him to literally anyone in green. Instead, the ball found the ground and was snatched up by Washington for a touchdown with :00 left on the clock.

Smith got credited with the fumble and the lost yardage, so anyone who played him on Monday night lost points in the final seconds of the game, and possibly lost their matchup if they had been winning by a small margin. The Washington defense got credit for the touchdown, so anyone in a close matchup going against a team starting Washington's D could have also lost as time ran out.

A needless garbage time TD is one of the worst ways to lose a fantasy matchup, and people in that exact scenario were well represented on Twitter following the game.

There is another side to every loss: the winning side. To them it wasn't a nightmare bad beat, it was a dream scenario where they snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

Sometimes you win in an exciting and unexpected way, sometimes you lose on a gut punch final play that you won't stop thinking about for days and days and days. That's fantasy, baby.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 14: Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) celebrates a late penalty giving the Washington Commanders a first down /late during the fourth quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field on November 14, 2022. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
The Commanders were thrilled about their garbage time last-second defensive touchdown against the Eagles, but some fantasy managers were not. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

