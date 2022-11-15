Commanders’ defensive TD on final play vs. Eagles flipped fantasy matchups for nightmare bad beat

The Washington Commanders handed the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season on Monday night, but the final seconds of the game served up one of the worst bad beats of the season so far, turning what many fantasy managers thought was a surefire win into a last-second loss.

With five seconds left in the game, the Eagles were down 5 points and in desperation mode. Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw the ball to Quez Watkins, who then passed it laterally to DeVonta Smith. As he was being tackled, Smith tried to throw the ball behind him to literally anyone in green. Instead, the ball found the ground and was snatched up by Washington for a touchdown with :00 left on the clock.

Smith got credited with the fumble and the lost yardage, so anyone who played him on Monday night lost points in the final seconds of the game, and possibly lost their matchup if they had been winning by a small margin. The Washington defense got credit for the touchdown, so anyone in a close matchup going against a team starting Washington's D could have also lost as time ran out.

OMG DID ANYONE JUST WIN/LOSE A MATCHUP ON THAT FINAL PLAY?!? — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) November 15, 2022

A needless garbage time TD is one of the worst ways to lose a fantasy matchup, and people in that exact scenario were well represented on Twitter following the game.

I hate football pic.twitter.com/U6xva8hWed — Josh McNeil (@JoshMcNeil20) November 15, 2022

I’m with you in the crying corner. pic.twitter.com/UOpMRyEHg7 — Spike Coffman (@SpikeC20) November 15, 2022

There is another side to every loss: the winning side. To them it wasn't a nightmare bad beat, it was a dream scenario where they snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

He was winning by .05 until Smith fumbled and now I WON BABY!! pic.twitter.com/oNrbEwvt0k — Dalton Payton (@OneAndOnly_DP) November 15, 2022

THE FANTASY GODS SMILED UPON ME TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/uB8RcmGxOq — Shaquille Oatmeal (@FatherFable) November 15, 2022

Got the win 👀 pic.twitter.com/2fKxP6luTt — Daniel Shahid (@DanielShahid21) November 15, 2022

Sometimes you win in an exciting and unexpected way, sometimes you lose on a gut punch final play that you won't stop thinking about for days and days and days. That's fantasy, baby.