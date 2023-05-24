Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio ready to get to work

Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio sat down with Julie Donaldson to talk Commanders defense. Here are a few excerpts from that interview.

Redskins new defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio has arrived pic.twitter.com/lFXZ4B5E8P — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) January 2, 2020

“We want to continue to do the things we do well, so the other part is for us to start generating more turnovers, and that is going to be a big push this year.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“We got to practice in the rookie mini-camp and right away you can see the ball likes Emmanuel Forbes. He finds it, he has a knack for it. He’s got great acceleration, great ball skills and he will definitely produce turnovers.”

“I don’t know if he will ever be 180, but he is plenty big enough for me. His job is to cover and get turnovers. The rest of the guys will do what they do.”

On Kam Curl becoming a leader at safety:

“We drafted him. He’s developed and played well for us. You add D-Fo (Derrick Forrest), Percy (Butler), and now Quan (Martin). It’s a good room. Again, roles will be determined through competition. We have good players.”

Advertisement

“I love Bobby (McCain). He was a great team player while he was here. But to now have guys like D-Fo, Percy and Quan, it was time to make room for them.

“Jamin (Davis) has incredible splash plays. What we’ve got to do is have Jamin eliminate the ‘What the Hell are you doing’ plays. He has a few moments where that happens. Much less last year. When he eliminates that part of his game, and it becomes more of the splash, he is extremely talented.”

Del Rio continued regarding his defensive line, Montez Sweat and Chase Young in particular. Here is the interview in its entirety.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire