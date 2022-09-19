Commanders defense started so well and then …

I know it is hard to believe, but Sunday’s game against the Lions actually started well, quite well.

The Commanders’ defense actually caused Detroit to punt with a “three and out” on the Lions’ first possession, but Washington was embarrassed trailing by 22 at the half before losing to the Lions 36-27.

The first time the defense was on the field, Jack Del Rio dialed up a 3rd down blitz that worked to perfection. Jamin Davis was lined up on the line (standing up) inside of James Smith-Williams, the left defensive end. To his right, Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen both slanted to their left towards Davis, and Davis looped around, both untouched for an easy sack of Jared Goff. It was wonderful execution by players playing as a unit.

After a poor start last week, Jamin Davis doesn't play the opening two snaps with the starting unit. He does however come on the field for 3rd down and joins the rush on a stunt up front. Comes free looping around the DTs for a sack pic.twitter.com/Gq02pPDjHc — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 18, 2022

It was the exact opposite of what both Del Rio and Ron Rivera expressed frustration with last season when some Washington defensive lineman apparently repeatedly played their own game, trying to get their own stats. Del Rio this week even referred to them as “independent contractors,” meaning they were doing what they wanted to do.

Rivera during the 2021 season on more than a few occasions referenced immaturity, not doing their jobs, and not playing together as a unit. But on this play against the Lions, Allen and Payne clearly slanted away, causing chaos, so that Davis could have the opportunity to sack Goff.

Davis displayed patience as well. He did not simply begin his loop around at the snap of the ball. That would have signaled to the Lions linemen on their right side that something was up. No, Davis began vertically challenging the Lions’ right side and after three steps forward, began his loop-around to his right, and it looked as if the Red Sea had opened for him and he clobbered Goff for the 12-yard sack, forcing the Lions to punt.

It was a clear example of coaching and then players executing what they are coached to perform. However, the vast majority of the rest of the first half was unbearable for Commanders’ fans. The Lions gained 250 yards while Washington accumulated a mere 56 yards and an embarrassing two first downs. In fact, the Commanders’ initial first down did not come until 5:44 remaining in the half and the Lions roaring over Washington 22-0.

On the Commanders’ first offensive possession, Wentz dropped back on 3rd & 4 from the 38, was forced up into the pocket and did not pass the ball, looked a second time for a receiver, and was sacked by Aidan Hutchinson.

However, punter Tress Way hit a beautiful high punt that landed on the Lions 2-yard line, bounced up softly to be easily downed by the Commanders, forcing the Lions to start on their 1 or 2 yard line, but rookie Christian Holmes for some reason couldn’t complete the play.

The Commanders had blown a wonderful opportunity, setting the stage for the remainder of an embarrassing half of football for the Burgundy and Gold and their fan base.

