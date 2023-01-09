Commanders defense dominated Cowboys

Any day Washington beats Dallas is a good day for me.

Sunday, in the 2022 season finale, the Washington defense simply smothered the Cowboys offense, frankly making Dak Prescott look horrible on their way to an easy 26-6 victory at FedEx Field.

The Commanders defense from the very first series took absolute control of this game. Before you reply, “Well, Dallas wasn’t playing some people.” I’ll remind you the Commanders defense was without their best lineman Jonathan Allen, their best safety Kam Curl, and their best cover corner Benjamin St-Juste.

Jack Del Rio’s unit held the Cowboys to 4-18 on third downs (22.2 percent). For almost the entire game, the pass rush, as designed, kept Prescott in the pocket, not permitting him to extend plays laterally or run for first downs. Prescott finished a surprisingly poor 14-37 for 128 yards.

Up 13-0 late in the first half, Del Rio feared they could possibly give up a big play. So he had his back seven drop back perhaps a couple of yards too many, permitting Prescott to complete seven short passes on a 14-play 77-yard touchdown drive, narrowing the Commanders’ lead to 13-6.

Other than that, the Commanders defense was the story of the day. The Commanders defense had absolutely no problem getting off of the field Sunday, forcing Dallas into ten, yes, ten possessions where they ran only three plays and punted.

The Commanders defense also produced a touchdown when in the second quarter, leading Dallas 7-0, cornerback Kendall Fuller picked off an anemic Prescott pass attempt and returned it 29 yards for a touchdown, extending the Washington lead to 13-0. It was also Fuller’s second interception return of the season. The first being at the Houston Texans in the first quarter.

In both games this season, the Commanders defense completely shut down the Cowboys rushing attack. Sunday, Ezekiel Elliot amassed a mere ten yards in eight carries. Tony Pollard and Malik Davis both gained only 19 yards apiece on seven and five carries, respectively. In the early-season contest in Dallas on Oct. 2, the Commanders run defense impressively held the Cowboys to only 62 rushing yards in 29 carries.

Say what you want about the Cowboys not needing the game. Jack Del Rio had his defense ready. They were more physical up front, and they contained Prescott, forcing him into many third and long obvious passing downs. It was an impressive conclusion to the 2022 season for Del Rio’s defense.

