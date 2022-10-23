Commanders defeat Packers for 2nd consecutive win: Everything we know

The Washington Commanders picked up their second consecutive win on Sunday, defeating the Green Bay Packers 23-21 in Week 7 action from FedEx Field.

It was a wild game full of highs and lows for Washington, specifically on offense. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke, making his first start in 2022 in place of the injured Carson Wentz, had a horrible start to the game. Heinicke was high, low and behind on his throws. The low point of his first half came when Green Bay linebacker De’Vondre Campbell picked him and returned it 62 yards for the touchdown, giving the Packers a 14-3 lead.

Heinicke responded with a strong second half, leading the Commanders to an important win — their second win in a row.

Here’s everything we know from Washington’s latest win.

Final score: Commanders 23, Packers 21

Washington Commanders safety Percy Butler (35) holds a cheesehead while leaving the field after the Commanders’ game against the Green Bay Packers at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Team 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final Green Bay Packers 7 7 0 7 21 Washington Commanders 3 7 10 3 23

Why the Commanders won

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates as Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

There were several heroes in Washington’s win. The defense was excellent yet again. Perfect? No, but this unit deserves some praise. Offensively, the line continues to gel and improve. Running backs Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr. were critical. Rookie tight end Armani Rogers delivered when he had the opportunity. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel continues to show everyone why he was a priority free agent in 2021.

But the Commanders don’t win this game without Heinicke and Terry McLaurin. Every McLaurin catch was massive. In total, he had five receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown. However, he made some huge catches on third down, and the two catches on Washington’s final drive show the importance of McLaurin to this team. A phenomenal effort against one of the NFL’s top cornerbacks.

Story continues

Heinicke had a tough start, but it’s his resilience that may be his best quality. He always bounces back. He made multiple huge plays in the second half when he was under pressure to help deliver a win for Washington.

Commanders top performers

Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Commanders and Dax Milne #15. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

QB Taylor Heinicke: 20/33, 201 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception

RB Brian Robinson Jr.: 20 carries 73 yards; 2 receptions, 13 yards

RB Antonio Gibson: 10 carries, 59 yards; 3 receptions, 18 yards, touchdown

WR Terry McLaurin: 5 receptions, 73 yards, touchdown

WR Curtis Samuel: 5 receptions, 53 yards; 5 carries, 26 yards

It was over when......

WILD final play in Packers vs. Commanders pic.twitter.com/43gdABzBgr — NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2022

Literally, the final play of the game. With Aaron Rodgers, the game is never over until the final whistle, which was the case Sunday. This was a tremendous effort on the biggest longshot play in football.

Game notes

Antonio Gibson #24. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Antonio Gibson had his best day of the year. Gibson was used perfectly in this game. He had several good runs and made his impact as a receiver and as a kick returner. He needs to be featured more in different roles moving forward. A unique weapon.

Taylor Heinicke struggled badly in the first half. He was much better in the second half, and things seemed to change after that touchdown pass to Gibson in the first half. He began looking to McLaurin more.

Rookie tight end Armani Rogers was pressed into duty and delivered. He caught three passes for 28 yards. This is a player who should continue to be featured. Washington even used the former college QB as the Wildcat quarterback in the red zone on a direct snap. Would like to see more creativity from offensive coordinator Scott Turner.

McLaurin is a star. He doesn’t get down on himself or his teammates when things aren’t going his way. He was outstanding on Sunday, always making a big play when his team needs him the most. McLaurin is the king of contested catches.

It’s time we praise this defense and coordinator Jack Del Rio. People do not want to praise Del Rio because of his comments over the summer, and that’s unfair. If you want to criticize him when the team struggles, it’s only fair to praise him when he doing a fine job.

Linebackers Cole Holcomb and Jamin Davis played their best game as a pair all season. If these two can continue to deliver collectively, it’s huge for Washington’s defense.

The penalties on Washington’s final drive essentially handed Green Bay its final touchdown. All three kept the drive alive, and you can’t do that with anyone, especially Rodgers.

What's next

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders get the Indianapolis Colts on the road next week. Unfortunately, this isn’t the Carson Wentz revenge game, but the whole Jim Irsay/Daniel Snyder stuff should lead to some interesting conversations throughout the week. The Colts are 3-3-1 on the season.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire