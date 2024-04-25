Commanders decline LB Jamin Davis’ 5th-year option

The Washington Commanders are declining linebacker Jamin Davis’ fifth-year option, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.

Davis, the No. 19 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, will become a free agent next March.

In three NFL seasons, Davis has played in 45 games with 36 starts. Davis has recorded 269 tackles, including 20 for loss, 10 quarterback hits, seven sacks and one interception.

Davis struggled as a rookie in 2021 but has improved in each of the past two seasons. However, with a new general manager (Adam Peters) and coach (Dan Quinn), Washington made significant investments at linebacker, signing Frankie Luvu and Bobby Wagner in free agency.

The former Kentucky star has also battled off-field issues. Davis faced two charges of reckless driving and is named as a defendant in a civil case along with cornerback Benjamin St-Juste and former safety Deshazor Everett that alleges the three were racing in Loudoun County. Everett crashed, and his girlfriend, Olivia Peters, was killed. Peters’ mother, Kathleen, filed the lawsuit late last year.

