Commanders’ decision on center Chase Roullier could come soon

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera quickly identified center Chase Roullier as one of the building blocks by signing him to a four-year extension in Jan. 2021.

Washington’s offensive line would be built around Roullier, the reliable center who was a sixth-round pick in 2017.

Unfortunately, no one could envision how the next two years would unfold for Roullier. After missing just five games in his first four seasons, Roullier fractured his fibula in a Week 8 loss to Denver in 2021, forcing him to miss the remainder of the season.

Roullier returned last summer, ready to put that devastating injury behind him. Sadly, on Washington’s final offensive play in a Week 2 loss at Detroit, Roullier injured his knee and again was lost for the season.

Roullier, a respected team leader, has now missed 24 games in the last two seasons. With Washington cycling through at least four centers over the previous two seasons, the Commanders struck early in free agency, signing former New York Giant Nick Gates to a three-year deal. Washington also re-signed veteran Tyler Larsen.

Roullier remains under contract but will count $12.4 million against the salary cap in 2023. He won’t remain in Washington under that number, but the Commanders would clearly like Roullier back.

Commanders general manager Martin Mayhew discussed Roullier Monday at the NFL owners meetings.

“I can’t really speak to that right now,” Mayhew said of Roullier, courtesy of Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. “We’ve talked with Chase; he’s on our roster. We’ll kind of see where it goes. But what we did in free agency, I think, gives us flexibility. You’re talking about Nick Gates. He’s the guy who’s played all three interior positions, and he played right tackle.”

Mayhew didn’t necessarily say he wanted Roullier back. But perhaps it’s part of the negotiation process, hoping he’ll agree to a pay cut and return.

There was perhaps a reason why Mayhew appeared noncommittal. Jhabvala notes a source indicated to her that Roullier was expected to have an MRI on his knee Tuesday. That could clear up Washington’s decision, one way or another, regarding Roullier’s future with the team.

