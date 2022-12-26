Commanders will decide between Taylor Heinicke, Carson Wentz by Wednesday morning

The Commanders, at 7-7-1, are barely clinging to the last spot in the NFC playoff field. With two more games to play, they may be making a quarterback change.

As explained on Sunday’s Football Night in America, the Washington coach staff will meet on Monday to review the performance of Taylor Heinicke and Carson Wentz in Saturday’s loss to the 49ers. The coaches will consider the pros and cons of both players, with an eye toward making the best decision moving forward.

Look for a decision to be made on Tuesday afternoon, Wednesday morning at the latest. And while there’s no indication as to how it will play out, there’s a feeling that the coaching staff liked what it saw from Wentz, in his first game action since October 13, at Chicago.

Heinicke has also given them plenty to like in recent weeks, too. Maybe the best approach would be to get both ready to go, and to use both of them.

Heinicke completed 13 of 18 passes for 166 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception on Saturday. Wentz connected on 12 of 16 throws, for 123 yards and one touchdown. Heinicke also had one fumble, which the 49ers recovered.

The Commanders finish the season with home games against the Browns and Cowboys. Washington has gone 0-2-1 over the last three games, after winning six of seven.

Win both, and the Commanders will make it. Lose just one, and there’s a good chance one of the various 7-8 teams (Packers, Lions, Seahawks) will slip in front of the Commanders, with 9-8 beating out 8-8-1.

It may come down to whether the Cowboys rest their starters in Week 18. If the Eagles beat the Saints on Sunday and clinch the division title, the Cowboys will be locked into the No. 5 seed. There will be nothing to gain or to lose in the regular-season finale.

One thing to gain would be this — a loss to the Commanders (assuming they beat the Browns on Sunday) would ensure that Aaron Rodgers wouldn’t get a seat at the postseason table, and that the hot (but not as hot as they were before Saturday) Lions are kept out, too.

