Commanders dealing with some injuries on Day 15 of training camp

On Day 15 of training camp, the Washington Commanders received a couple of scares on the injury front.

First, starting cornerback Benjamin St-Juste missed practice. Head coach Ron Rivera told the media after practice that St-Juste tweaked his ankle during Sunday’s practice.

“He’s got a little tweak on his ankle, and obviously, a guy that runs a lot, you don’t want to get out there and exacerbate the injury,” Rivera said. “We just wanted to be smart, see how he is. We slowed him down yesterday. Today, we just kept him out.”

Rivera doesn’t appear concerned with St-Juste’s injury. However, St-Juste injured his ankle in a Week 11 win over the Texans and played only one more game the remainder of the season.

Next, there was right guard Sam Cosmi. Cosmi went down in 11-on-11 drills with a leg injury. Cosmi limped off the field. Fortunately, he was able to return to practice.

After practice, Rivera offered an update.

“He hyperextended it,” Rivera said. “He went back out and finished practice.”

With Cosmi returning to practice, he should be fine. Like St-Juste, Cosmi has battled injuries over his first two seasons, so there was some concern after a promising debut at right guard in the preseason opener.

Tight end Logan Thomas missed another day of practice. Rivera insisted that keeping Thomas out remains precautionary, and some of it is due to Thomas being an older, more established player.

The Commanders travel to Baltimore for joint practices with the Ravens over the next two days. Rivera doesn’t know who will miss practice, but expects the entire team there.

