Commanders DC Joe Whitt Jr. can’t hide excitement about linebacker Frankie Luvu

If we’ve learned anything from new Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. in his two press conferences, it’s that he’s a no-nonsense guy. There isn’t a lot of smiling and joking with Whitt. He means business and is direct about what he wants and expects.

It’s a refreshing change. Whitt quickly became a favorite in his February introductory press conference when he said he expected his defense to arrive violently to meet opposing ballcarriers.

Whitt met with the media again this week and discussed numerous topics, including that he was not interested in naming a starting lineup now.

One topic had him smiling on Wednesday: New linebacker Frankie Luvu.

“Everything. What’s not to like about him?” Whitt said when asked about Luvu. “He is the heartbeat of what competitive, hard-nosed defensive football is about. And, I remember he said, ‘Coach, just tell me what you want me to do, and I’ll do it.’ And he goes as hard as he can, and I love that. He’s a fun guy to be around, a fun guy to coach.”

Commanders DC Joe Whitt on LB Frankie Luvu (@frankluvu7): “What’s NOT to like about him? He is the heartbeat of what competitive, hard-nosed defensive football is about.” pic.twitter.com/BIuxrtGaOI — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 5, 2024

Washington fans are going to love Luvu.

Whitt also discussed the importance of fellow linebacker Bobby Wagner and his leadership.

Whitt’s weekly press conferences should be fun in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire