Commanders DC Joe Whitt Jr. gives his early impressions of cornerback Emmanuel Forbes

Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes has been a popular player to discuss this offseason. Some fans have already determined last year’s first-round draft pick is a bust.

Forbes had a miserable rookie year for Washington under the previous coaching staff. He was benched multiple times, and it looked like that former head coach Ron Rivera had given up on him.

When he was introduced as the new defensive coordinator in February, Joe Whitt. Jr said he liked Forbes coming out of Mississippi State. Head coach Dan Quinn loves Forbes’ skill set, saying his ability to create turnovers is his “superpower.”

The biggest knock on Forbes is his size. Some believe he’s too skinny to succeed in the NFL. Quinn said Forbes worked hard to add size in the offseason.

What has Whitt thought of Forbes thus far?

“I’ve seen a young man every day getting better, getting used to my hard coaching,” Whitt said. He’s a kid that has a really good skill set, just like the rest of the young guys, he’s out there working his butt off, and I’ve been pleased with him.”

Quinn and Whitt have a history of getting the most out of cornerbacks. Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland thrived under their coaching in Dallas, each leading the interceptions once. Forbes is known for his ability to force turnovers from his time at Mississippi State.

Forbes has worked with the return team this spring. Relax. So have several others. Forbes working with the return team doesn’t mean he’s not in Quinn’s plans. It’s all about finding what each guy does best. If Forbes doesn’t begin the season as a starter at cornerback, it doesn’t mean he can’t eventually get there.

Forbes is at a crossroads in the 2024 season. He appears up to the challenge. The next step is translating it to the field this fall.

Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. is full of energy. Today we discussed how the players are buying into their coaching, Emmanuel Forbes and how he leans on Bobby Wagner. Great stuff here from the DC in Washington ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VX8s62rRI1 — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 5, 2024

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire