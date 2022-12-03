Commanders DC Jack Del Rio pleased with Ryan Kerrigan’s role as assistant coach

It’s rare to see NFL teams make coaching changes in training camp. However, the Washington Commanders made a notable over the summer, firing defensive line coach Sam Mills III and promoting assistant defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina to defensive line coach.

By promoting Zgonina, the Commanders had an opening for an assistant defensive line coach. Would head coach Ron Rivera backfill that position, and who would he hire just one month ahead of a new season?

As it turns out, the answer was right in front of Rivera. Recently retired Washington legend Ryan Kerrigan, who had been shadowing coaches over the summer to see if full-time coaching may be in his future, was promoted to fill Zgonina’s old role.

The move went over well with Washington’s players, most of whom played with Kerrigan and held him in high regard.

It’s not a coincidence that Washington’s defensive line is playing at an elite after Zgonina and Kerrigan’s promotions. The former players relate well to the Commanders’ current group of defensive linemen.

Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio was recently asked how Kerrigan has helped the defensive line this season.

“Yeah, he is doing his job as a coach, looking to help guys,” Del Rio said. “I think him having a different perspective, especially with the defensive ends and creating awareness as pass rushers and looking to attack different things that we identify throughout the week, that’s part of his job, help us put that rush plan together. I think he’s done a great job with it.”

Coach Kerrigan’s second career has gotten off to a fast start.

