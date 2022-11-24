Commanders DC Jack Del Rio appreciates his defensive linemen

Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio was generous with the compliments to his defensive line Wednesday when talking with the press.

Daron Payne: “He was a man on a mission throughout the off-season. It was tremendous, the way he approached it. Very much kept the team first. He’s been excellent.”

When asked about Payne getting ready for his first big contract, Del Rio humorously replied, “He got paid pretty good when he came out. I think he has handled it beautifully. He’s been all business from the get-go. I appreciate him as a man, as a player on our defense; I appreciate what he brings and how he goes about his business. We just want it to continue right now… He’s a younger player. He’s maturing and developing. I think he is a really good player. I’m glad we have him.”

Asked concerning Payne’s sack numbers being up this season, Del Rio noted,

“The thing that I’ve seen is that his ability to finish has been at a higher level. He has been disruptive the entire time. It was kind of one of those things where his numbers haven’t come yet; they’re starting to come. His disruption has always been there.”

Del Rio kindly challenged the suggestion that Payne’s numbers are up because of his playing time being increased. Del Rio pointed to the unit, playing within the scheme, helping all of them be productive.

“You have to look at the numbers to see if that would hold up. I’m not sure that would. I think he’s playing a lot which he always has. Obviously, the room has changed but I like the way the room has changed. We have a good group and they’re working hard every day. The guys have learned how to hunt together. Individual contractors have a hard time but when we work as a group, we all get to eat.”

What role and amount of playing time will there be for Chase Young?

“Right now we are just getting him into practice, getting him involved, trying to work up his conditioning, his comfort level, his trust and belief in his own body and how it is healed and ready to go. All of those things are underway. I know we aren’t going to play him 70 plays on day one, but we will move him in when we can and get him involved. I am excited to get him out there.”

Story continues

Who the credit goes to for the defensive line performance?

“I’d credit the guys for deciding that it is important enough for them. [Defensive Line Coach Jeff Zgonina] Z obviously works with them every day, so you have to give him credit. I would give them credit, Z and the group for executing what we need them to do.”

Why have Payne, Allen and Sweat been given career-high snap percentages?

Del Rio simply smiled and replied, “We are better when they’re on the field?”

Del Rio let out a hearty laugh, concluding his press conference.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire