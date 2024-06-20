Commanders DB Quan Martin looking to make a big leap in 2024

The 2023 season was a frustrating one for the Washington Commanders. Head coach Ron Rivera was in a lame-duck year with a new owner, and everyone knew change was coming. The product on the field was bad, as was the coaching on the sidelines.

The result was a predictable 4-13 record.

Washington’s 2023 rookie class was a microcosm of last season. The Commanders received next to nothing from their rookie class. First-round pick Emmanuel Forbes was benched multiple times. Second-round pick Quan Martin showed flashes when he played. Other players, such as K.J. Henry and Chris Rodriguez Jr., looked like they could be future contributors.

However, the draft class as a whole was disappointing.

New head coach Dan Quinn has energized everyone, from the fans to the players, especially last season’s rookies. Forbes is excited to play under the new defensive staff. But it is Martin who could see the biggest jump from his rookie season to this fall.

During Washington’s minicamp, Martin had the play of the week. He diagnosed the play, broke up the pass and picked it off — behind his back.

Head coach Dan Quinn sees big things for Martin.

“I thought he was just a really good tackler, and so at safety, there’s probably even more communication that takes place from last year,” Quinn said last week via Zach Selby of commanders.com. “He was featured a lot playing nickel. And so, for a guy that can do both of those, that’s a really big push.”

Where does the versatile Martin see himself playing in 2024?

“Just wherever I’m needed at, to be honest,” Martin said.

Under the former staff, Martin was drafted to play slot cornerback. But his positional flexibility allowed the Commanders to play him at corner, safety, or down in the box if needed.

While versatility is an outstanding trait, Martin is expected to be one of Washington’s starting safeties in 2024 alongside Jeremy Chinn. The Commanders selected Mike Sainristil in the second round to be the slot cornerback.

Martin is ready for the next step in his development.

“Coaches have been on me more just about communicating, being more vocal,” Martin said. “So, [I’m] just trying to take on that role and be that guy.”

There may be some concerns about the rest of Washington’s 2023 draft class, but those concerns don’t exist with Martin.

