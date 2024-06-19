Commanders Darrick Forrest enjoying the 2024 offseason

Darrick Forrest is thus far enjoying the 2024 offseason.

The Commanders safety, now heading into his fourth NFL season, talked briefly with the Team 980 afternoon host Craig Hoffman after a practice last week.

“It’s been great, getting to know the new coaching staff and learning the new defense”, said Forrest. “Just having fun, getting to know each other.”

To get to know each other, Forrest told Hoffman that they simply got into a room and talked with one another and went over presentations about our lives, and there was boot camp with military coaches, and then as position groups, they also interacted.

“It’s about growing together. If our brotherhood is strong, then I know nothing is going to be able to stop us.”

Hoffman asked Forrest if he could share something he had learned about one of his new teammates. Forrest responded that being around new Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn, has been enjoyable. “Just getting to know his personality, just getting to see his leadership. It’s just great getting to learn from guys that have been able to do it (in the NFL).”

Hoffman asked what Bobby Wagner was like on the field. Forrest responded, “If you could put a gold medal on the field, he’s a gold medal man. He communicates; he sees some things before they happen. And he can get everybody lined up where they need to be. The way he goes about things, they way he gets in here early, the way he takes care of his body, he gets here early in the morning. He goes throughout his day with a routine.”

With new coaches, come new schemes, new emphases. “Now I have a lot more roles, so I am going closer to the line of scrimmage. It’s really about learning the full defense. It’s about knowing how to communicate. I can’t come out here and BS because I know it like the back of my hand. I am still learning things as I am going.”

Forrest also expressed that he is learning from Frankie Luvu. Both Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu were veterans brought in this offseason, and according to everyone, the two linebackers are having a positive effect on the players.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire