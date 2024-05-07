Commanders cut three players

The Commanders have made a few changes to their roster ahead of this weekend's rookie minicamp.

The team announced that they have cut linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle, cornerback D’Angelo Mandell, and defensive end Joshua Pryor from their 90-man roster.

Pryor is the only member of the trio who has appeared in a regular season game for the team. He had one tackle in seven appearances last season.

Bouyer-Randle was undrafted out of UConn and signed to the practice squad last November while Mandell joined that squad in January.

The Commanders drafted nine players and announced agreements with 11 undrafted free agents, so there was a need to clear some roster space for new arrivals. There will also be tryout players at the minicamp, so more roster moves are likely coming in Washington.