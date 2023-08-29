Commanders cut QB Jake Fromm

Despite a solid preseason, Commanders quarterback Jake Fromm didn't make the 53-player roster.

Fromm was waived today. The Commanders will go with two quarterbacks on the active roster, Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett.

If Fromm clears waivers, there's a good chance the Commanders could bring him back on the practice squad. He spent most of last season on the Commanders' practice squad.

A 2020 fifth-round pick of the Bills out of Georgia, Fromm never played in Buffalo but started two games for the Giants in 2021.