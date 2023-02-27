Commanders defensive back Bobby McCain is on the way out in Washington.

McCain is being cut, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The move saves the Commanders the $4.42 million they would have paid him this year in salary, roster bonus and workout bonus, none of which was guaranteed.

The 29-year-old McCain spent the last two seasons in Washington and started 16 games each year. He’ll catch on somewhere else, but likely for less money.

McCain hits free agency as soon as his release is official on the NFL transaction wire and does not have to wait for the March 15 start of free agency to shop himself to a new team.

Commanders cut Bobby McCain originally appeared on Pro Football Talk