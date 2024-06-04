Commanders go cornerback in way-too-early 2025 NFL mock draft

The dust has only recently settled on the 2024 NFL draft and we are already looking ahead to 2025. If we know anything about the NFL draft, the hype never stops.

What could the Washington Commanders be looking for in 2025?

That’s tough to say because Washington hasn’t even hit training camp for 2024 yet. However, three positions stick out like a sore thumb: Offensive tackle, edge rusher and cornerback.

Of the three positions, the offensive tackle position appears the most dire. The Commanders believe that third-round pick Brandon Coleman will become their future left tackle.

At cornerback are Emmanuel Forbes, Benjamin St-Juste, Mike Sainristil and a host of veterans. Washington has high hopes for the rookie Sainristil, but this coaching staff did not draft St-Juste and Forbes.

St-Juste is entering the final year of his rookie contract, while Forbes is heading into his second season. If both pan out, this becomes less of a need.

At edge rusher, next year is expected to have a deep class. Washington has a mix of veterans at the position now and could look to add to the group early in next year’s draft.

So, in a new mock draft from James Fragoza of Pro Football Network, the Commanders are selecting eighth overall and choose Michigan cornerback Will Johnson.

The Commanders are in desperate need of a true CB1, and not just because a light breeze could knock Emmanuel Forbes over on any given snap. Will Johnson is the answer, as he could’ve lined up across from NFL WRs last season.

Johnson wasn’t eligible for the 2024 draft, but looked like he could be a No. 1 cornerback in the NFL as a sophomore in 2023 for the national champions. Opponents struggled throwing at Johnson and he has everything NFL teams covet.

There’s a long way to go until 2025 and most Washington fans would tell you an offensive tackle should remain the top priority — even if Coleman pans out.

