Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste leaves game vs. Jets with concussion

Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste battled injuries during his first two NFL seasons. A third-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, he missed a total of 13 games in his first two seasons.

In 2023, St-Juste has yet to miss a game, remaining healthy all season in what has been an up-and-down year for him. St-Juste is often targeted by opposing quarterbacks, and while that has led to several pass breakups, he has given up his share of big plays all season.

In Washington’s Week 16 game against the New York Jets, St-Juste was often matched up with Jets star wide receiver Garrett Wilson. The pair went back and forth, with St-Juste called for two penalties, but in the second half, the third-year cornerback was injured and left the game.

It was revealed that St-Juste was being checked for a concussion. Shortly afterward, St-Juste was confirmed out for the game.

The Commanders have two games remaining in the 2023 season, and St-Juste will enter the NFL’s concussion protocol.

