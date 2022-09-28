Commanders continue to tumble in latest NFL power rankings

The Washington Commanders were slated to be one of the NFL’s surprises after a 28-22 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Quarterback Carson Wentz passed for over 300 yards and four touchdowns in his first game for Washington, and rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson caught two touchdown passes.

Now, after Week 3, the Commanders are 1-2 on the season, and surprise, there are questions about Wentz. The quarterback was sacked nine times in Sunday’s loss to the Eagles.

After the ugly 24-8 loss to Philadelphia, Washington continues its fall down the USA TODAY Sports NFL power rankings. Last week, Washington was No. 21, and this week fall five spots to No. 26.

Here’s what Nate Davis had to say about the Commanders:

26. Commanders (21): Playing 17 games a season on the road will eventually take a toll on any team.

That one stings.

The Commanders look to get back on track in Week 4 matchup against the Cowboys in Dallas.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire