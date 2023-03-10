Commanders continue to land Illinois cornerback in latest mock draft from The Athletic

NFL free agency begins next, giving teams a chance to fill some holes ahead of next month’s 2023 NFL draft.

For the Washington Commanders, outside of quarterback, which the team is intent on giving second-year QB Sam Howell a chance, the team’s top needs are on the offensive line and at cornerback.

The Commanders met with multiple corners and offensive linemen at the combine last week. Washington paid specific attention to the offensive line, having formal meetings with over 20 prospects in Indianapolis. The Commanders have already scheduled Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones for a top-30 visit ahead of the draft.

If the Commanders can add at least one starter on the offensive line in free agency, someone who is better than Andrew Norwell or Trai Turner, that opens up the possibilities in the draft. Washington can take a cornerback in the first round and look to find offensive line help in the second and third rounds where there is good depth.

In his post-combine mock draft, Dane Brugler of The Athletic sees Washington picking Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon at No. 16:

Although he doesn’t have ideal size (5-11 1/2, 181 pounds), Witherspoon plays much bigger than he looks and has the tape of an immediate NFL starter. Between the need on Washington’s roster and Witherspoon’s talent and play personality, the Illinois product wouldn’t be a hard sell to head coach Ron Rivera.

The Commanders are believed to have met with Witherspoon and Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. at the combine. It’s uncertain if the Commanders with Christian Gonzalez of Oregon.

In Brugler’s mock draft, Witherspoon is the third defensive back taken. He has Gonzalez landing at No. 6 and Alabama’s Brian Branch going No. 15. Porter lands one pick after the Commanders.

Some consider Witherspoon to be the top cornerback prospect in this strong class. If he were the pick at No. 16, it would be good value for the Commanders.

