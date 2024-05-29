Commanders continue to add to the front office

Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters continues to rebuild his front office. Neil Stratton, @InsideTheLeague on X, reported Tuesday that the Commanders are expected to hire Chris White as the team’s new Director of Pro Scouting.

White spent the past two seasons with the Chicago Bears as the Assistant Director of Pro Scouting. Before his promotion in 2022, White also served as a scouting assistant, pro scouting coordinator and pro scout with the Bears since he was hired in 2014.

Before coming to Chicago, White played college football at Florida Atlantic, where he was an offensive lineman. At FAU, White was teammates with former Washington running back Alfred Morris.

Here is a look at Washington’s known moves in the front office since taking over in January:

Lance Newmark: Assistant general manager

Martin Mayhew: Reassigned from GM to senior personnel executive/advisor to GM

Brandon Sosna: Senior vice president/football operations

David Blackburn: Director of Player Personnel

Those are the official hirings, as noted on the team’s official website.

Stratton has also reported the following hirings on the scouting side that aren’t yet reflected on the team’s website:

Dustin Regan: Area scout

Dwaune Jones: National scout

Jack Quagliarello. Pro scout

Multiple members of the previous regime’s front office have departed for other scouting jobs, as Peters reshapes the front office in his vision.

