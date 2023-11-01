Advertisement
Are the Commanders in complete rebuild mode? | Inside Coverage

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz, senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein and senior NFL writer Charles Robinson break down the pair of moves by Washington at the trade deadline, shipping out defensive linemen Montez Sweat and Chase Young. Hear the full conversation on “Inside Coverage” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.