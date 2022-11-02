Commanders’ comeback win over Colts was historic

The Washington Commanders made history last week when running back Antonio Gibson scored the 3,000th touchdown in franchise history. The ball was sent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Commanders again made history in Sunday’s win over the Indianapolis Colts, although it was a bit different this time.

The Commanders were down 16-7 with around 11 minutes remaining in the game when quarterback Taylor Heinicke and the offense took the field. Heinicke led two scoring drives of 82 and 89 yards, respectively, leading Washington to a 17-16 win over the Colts.

According to Washington’s PR, via Elias, it was the first time in 17 years that the team overcame a nine-points or more deficit with five minutes or less remaining in the game to win since Sept. 19, 2005.

In case you didn’t remember, that was the game many Washington fans call the “Monday Night Miracle.” Remember, Washington trailed 13-0 late in the fourth quarter when quarterback Mark Brunell found Santana Moss for two deep touchdowns to stun the Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

Moss became a franchise legend that night.

Dallas safety Roy Williams went from a Dallas hero to a goat in less than five minutes. And another cool moment from that game was the legendary John Madden on the call.

You can relive that magical Washington memory by following this link.

While Sunday’s comeback win won’t remind anyone of the “Monday Night Miracle,” the comeback did bring back memories. If you’re curious as to why Washington hasn’t had a similar comeback that late over the previous 17 years, look no further than the franchise’s constant instability at quarterback.

As for Heinicke, he was surgical on those final two drives, completing 12 of 14 passes for 151 yards, had 15 rushing yards and completed both of his fourth-down attempts.

The “Monday Night Miracle” is one of the franchise’s top moments over the last 25 years.

