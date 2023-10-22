Commanders come up empty against the Giants, lose 14-7

The Washington Commanders found another way to lose, Sunday.

This time it was making the injury-riddled New York Giants look like a decent NFL team.

You know, the same Giants who came into the game 1-5?

The same Giants who had only accumulated a mere five quarterback sacks in their first six games of the season?

Well, those same futile Giants today sacked the Commanders’ Sam Howell six times for a minus 42 yards! If the Giants defense was that bad coming into the game, then how BAD is the Washington passing offense?

Trailing 14-7, with a 4th & 5 at the NYG 7, Sam Howell was instantly about to be sacked. He rolled to his left, away from the pressure, saw Jahan Dotson, and fired away. The ball was slightly behind Dotson but could have been caught.

It would have been a 1st & Goal inside the Giants 2. But like Dotson has done this year, like the Commanders have performed this year, they did not make the play that was needed.

So, they lost… AGAIN to the New York Giants. The Giants were the more intense team today, the hungrier team, though they had virtually no NFL-caliber offensive linemen available.

Yet, the Commanders offensive line for three quarters was arguably the worst of the two units.

Oh, you don’t think so? Do you disagree?

Explain how late in the third quarter the Commanders had experienced 12 offensive possessions and what did they produce in those 12 possessions. How about 5 first downs? How about 43 offensive plays for only 117 yards for a pathetic 2.7 yards per play?

How about 0-11 on 3rd downs and 10 punts on those 12 offensive possessions?

Suddenly, on their last two possessions, the Commanders looked like a football team as they drove 81 yards and 85 yards. However, Joey Slye’s chip-shot field goal was blocked, and Dotson and Howell did not connect.

In both drives, the Commanders came up empty.

The Commanders came up empty Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire