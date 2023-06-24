Commanders Cole Turner attended Tight End U

Travis Kelce may go down as the greatest tight end in NFL history when his career is over. George Kittle remains one of the NFL’s best tight ends, while Greg Olsen enjoyed a 14-year NFL career before retiring to become one of football’s top analysts.

In 2021, the trio came together to create to form Tight End University. According to the website, Tight End U was formed “to bring the Tight End community together for an immersive three-day program. Over the course of the summit, attendees can bond, collaborate with, and learn amongst their peers while participating in various activities, including film study, on-field drills, recovery, rehabilitation, and more.”

This week, Tight End U was in session for the third consecutive season, and young Washington tight end Cole Turner was in attendance.

In this video from the NFL, you can see Turner to the left of the screen around 15 seconds in, as Kelce is teaching his fellow tight ends.

.@tkelce thinks about route running like being a ball handler on a basketball court. Learning from the best at @te_university. 🗣 pic.twitter.com/i8XRIRz5OG — NFL (@NFL) June 21, 2023

We aren’t certain if starter Logan Thomas was in attendance, but he has attended the previous Tight End U sessions.

The Commanders are confident that Thomas bounces back in 2023 because he’s fully healthy. However, the team is really excited about Turner’s potential, especially in new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s offense. Turner was one of Washington’s standouts from the offseason program.

It would be interesting to know if Turner had any one-on-one time with Kelce discussing Bieniemy’s offense.

