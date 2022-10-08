Commanders coach Travelle Wharton talks offensive line

Travelle Wharton is a name most Commanders fans will not recognize, but the assistant offensive line coach is in his fifth season in NFL coaching.

Wharton played at South Carolina, grabbing the attention of enough scouts that he was drafted in the third round (94th) of the 2004 NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers. Wharton who played in the NFL for nine seasons (2004-2013), met with the media Friday.

The team has suffered so many offensive line injuries early in the season.

A huge loss was losing center Chase Roullier and Wharton addressed this.

“Chase is not just a good player, but just a leader on our line and in the locker room. So losing him was a big hit for us. His confidence and getting us in protections and things like that. You can hear it with other players when he talks, everybody listens. Guys have been really stepping up, so it just shows everyone, Hey, be ready.”

After losing two centers, Nick Martin was signed and had to start immediately.

“I thought Nick stepped in last week and has done really well for just coming in and picking up what we were doing. For everybody else on the line, it’s really staying fine-tuned and understanding those calls cause we rehearse it so much during the course of the week and meetings and stuff like that, or what you’ll call here on different looks.”

The offensive line has at times gotten beaten badly. But Wharton sees progress.

“We are consistently getting better every time we step out there. We gotta continue to work; that’s the big thing. You lose a couple guys here and there, and the next guys step up, but we gotta continue to go. That’s what you have to do as offensive line, play hard together.”

Saahdiq Charles replaced Trai Turner at right guard and made some plays last week.

“He’s been in a few times, a few snaps. He’s getting the opportunity to play, and that’s the biggest thing when you get an opportunity to play in NFL games; you have to take advantage of it. I think mentally he’s prepared.”

“He’s always been explosive, from year one to year two is a big jump, man. He’s really grown overall as a football player mentally and physically of what he needs to do. He played multiple positions. He’s one of those guys that can play multiple and you have to be a pretty smart player to do all that and have the athletic skill set to do it also.”

“Andrew Norwell came in and has been physical. Let me start by saying that, he’s a great teammate that plays great football and he’s been physical. The continuity of those guys and Andrew being in there has been really well because he can make the blocks on the front side and the back side and do a good job in pass pro.”

