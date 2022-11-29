Commanders coach Ron Rivera wants one of those big hats

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. was the talk of NFL Twitter after his first career 100-yard game in Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons.

But it wasn’t Robinson’s performance or the two runs where he ran over and through Atlanta defenders that made him the talk of NFL Twitter.

It was his postgame hat.

Check it out.

Brian Robinson said his friend has a “big hat” company. “If you want a big hat, let me know.” pic.twitter.com/KXm3GCJWO1 — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 27, 2022

As it turns out, that company’s name is Noggin Boss, and you can find them here. While they aren’t licensed by the NFL — yet — you can create your own designs.

It didn’t take long for the NHL’s Washington Capitals to get in on the fun Monday.

Throwing our hat into these BIG Victory Monday vibes, @Commanders 🙌 pic.twitter.com/uZXPEDAYm7 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 28, 2022

Count Commanders head coach Ron Rivera as the next one to want a Commanders’ big hat.

Rivera was asked during his Monday meeting with the media if he would get one of the hats.

“Oh yeah, absolutely,” Rivera said.

In an interview with JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, Rivera again discussed the hat.

“I love the hat; I did,” Rivera said while laughing. “In fact, I’m trying to get one of those hats.”

Finlay responded that it could be arranged for Rivera, stating how Robinson knows the company’s owner.

“I hope so,” Rivera said.

Ron Rivera liked Brian Robinson’s big hat and wants his own. Let’s make this happen people. Full intvw coming up on @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/u6yFnNsIQa — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) November 28, 2022

Can we please make this happen?

Rivera always wears a hat during the game; how cool would he be if he wore the big hat during one of Washington’s games?

It’s good to see Rivera smiling and having fun. He’s dealt with a lot since coming to Washington in 2020. Now, we really need to see Rivera land one of those hats.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire