Commanders coach Ron Rivera: Some players 'concerned' about Eric Bieniemy's intensity

Commanders coach Ron Rivera admitted that some Washington players were "a little concerned" about the intensity of new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and that they discussed the matter with him privately.

"They have," Rivera told reporters Tuesday when asked if any players had to adapt or struggle with Bieniemy's style. "I had a number of guys come to me and I said, 'Hey, just go talk to him.' I said, 'Understand what he’s trying to get across to you.' I think as they go and they talk and they listen to him, it’s been enlightening for a lot of these guys. I mean, it’s a whole different approach.

"Again, you’re getting a different kind of player from the players back in the past, especially in light of how things are coming out of college football. So a lot of these young guys, they do struggle with certain things."

Bieniemy, 53, is entering his first season with the Commanders after his offense with the Kansas City Chiefs became one of the more explosive outfits during his five seasons (2018-22) as coordinator. He is also serving as Washington's assistant head coach and is in his 25th season as an assistant in the NFL.

"Eric has an approach and it's the way he does things, and he's not going to change because he believes in it," Rivera added.

Eric Bieniemy waves to fans while walking to the fields at Commanders training camp.

Washington's offense ranked 24th last season in scoring (18.9 points per game), 28th in total yards per play (4.93) and struggled significantly inside the red zone. Washington has had inconsistency at the quarterback position and is looking at Sam Howell, a second-year player with one career start as a potential option. Howell has played the majority of first-team snaps in practices and is competing with veteran Jacoby Brissett for the starting job.

How Bieniemy maximizes the play of Howell, after he worked with two-time NFL Most Valuable Player Patrick Mahomes at Kansas City, will be a key in how Washington's offense develops this season.

"Yes, I am intense," Bieniemy told reporters later on Tuesday. "Eric Bieniemy is who he is. Eric Bieniemy knows how to adapt and adjust. Eric Bieniemy is a tough, hard-nosed coach. But also understand, I’m going to be their biggest and harshest critic, but I’m also their No. 1 fan because I’ve got their back and I’m going to support them at all times."

Washington is transitioning into a new era under a new ownership led by Josh Harris. The Commanders are looking to install a new culture within the organization, and bringing in an experienced assistant with Super Bowl success like Bieniemy was a focus.

"He's loud," Rivera joked of Bieniemy. "The beauty of Eric is the perspective he has. He's been with an organization that does some things differently. He's very staunch about the way that he does things. That's something that's been different. I appreciate it, because we're out of our comfort zone.

We're doing things a little bit differently. I've been doing things, for the most part, the same way for 12 years, and it has been good but this is something that's been different. It's been good for our guys, I think, as well, because you're starting to have these, 'Ah ha' moments. That's been something that I think has been really good for us as an organization and as a team as far as that's concerned."

