Reuters

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree on Tuesday to increase the size of Ukraine's armed forces by 100,000 troops over three years and raise soldiers' salaries, but said it did not mean war with Russia was imminent. In an address to parliament, he urged lawmakers to stay calm and united, not to sow panic and not to exploit a standoff with Russia for political gain. Although Russia has massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine's borders, Zelenskiy has repeatedly pushed back against warnings by the United States and other NATO allies that Russia could attack Ukraine at any moment.