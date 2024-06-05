Commanders coach Dan Quinn has a special nickname for C Tyler Biadasz

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn knows center Tyler Biadasz well. Quinn was the Cowboys defensive coordinator for the past three seasons while Biadasz started at center.

If anyone knew Biadasz’s strengths and weaknesses, it was Quinn. He saw him every day in practice. Quinn and general manager Adam Peters knew Washington needed a center this offseason. There were multiple options in free agency and the draft, but Quinn didn’t want to wait, striking a deal with Biadasz in the early moments of free agency.

With young quarterback Jayden Daniels, Biadasz has suddenly become one of Washington’s more important players. That’s one of the reasons Quinn trusted Biadasz to bring him to Washington.

Before Wednesday’s OTA practice, Quinn was asked about Biadasz so far. You’ll love his response.

“Yeah, I think having badass here working with him for three years, I knew, not only the ballplayer but the person under the helmet, I knew what was behind the ribcage for him,” Quinn said.

Did you notice the nickname?

“The toughness. I saw him with a bad ankle playing. I knew how tough this guy was, and what an important teammate he was. And for him to be around guys like Zack Martin and Tyron Smith who had incredible standards, guys like Nick Allegretti and Tyler to join into here, it’s fun to see new leaders emerge into different spots. And I think we’re seeing that with Tyler.”

LIVE: Coach Quinn speaks to the media before today's OTA https://t.co/YV0PbXme87 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 5, 2024

Now we know why Quinn badly wanted Biadasz to be his center. You don’t get a nickname like that without having the respect of your coach.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire