What was Commanders coach Dan Quinn response to Drake Maye’s pro day?

Which quarterback do the Washington Commanders prefer at No. 2 overall in next month’s 2024 NFL draft?

With one month remaining until the draft, the Commanders haven’t arrived at a collaborative decision — at least, that’s what they are telling reporters. However, Washington general manager Adam Peters and coach Dan Quinn owe it to no one to reveal their plans.

Washington’s brass has attended the pro days of each top quarterback prospect. On Thursday, Peters, Quinn, and others attended UNC quarterback Drake Maye’s pro day in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

We’ve seen Peters and Quinn chatting with Maye at different times. Washington also met with Maye before Thursday’s workout.

What did the Commanders think of Maye’s day? Well, they aren’t going to tell us. However, one reporter overheard Quinn on Thursday, and his reaction was telling.

Cerrone Battle of 98.5 “The Sports Hub” in Boston discussed the reaction of several NFL folks in regards to Maye. The following is what he said about Quinn:

“Dan Quinn saw a throw; he shook his head and started walking like he was leaving,” Battle said of Quinn. “He saw enough. And by (that), they were impressed and they were telling everybody there were impressed.”

"Eliot Wolf crept up behind him and was standing behind UNC coaches… the way Eliot Wolf and Mayo were reacting, they're not trading out of that pick." @Cerrone_Battle impressed at Drake Maye's Pro Day: He details what he saw, who was there, and Eliot Wolf's reaction 👀 pic.twitter.com/UbGmT6vMxv — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) March 28, 2024

Battle would go on to say there were “oohs and ahs” from the NFL people throughout Maye’s workout and that the NFL is much higher on Maye than Draft Twitter.

