Commanders coach Dan Quinn raves about Jayden Daniels, close to naming him starter

While you never want to rush a quarterback’s development at the next level, especially one that you used the No. 2 pick in the draft on, the Washington Commanders didn’t select Heisman-winning LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels to sit on the bench.

Competing with veteran Marcus Mariota for the starting job, Daniels seems to have already made a strong impression on those who will be determining the depth chart. Head coach Dan Quinn said he’s been impressed with the vast knowledge Daniels came into the NFL with and the work ethic he’s displayed so far.

“This guy came in with really excellent football characteristics, in terms of command and huddle and vision,” Quinn said, per On3. “What you probably don’t see is the amount of offense and defense that the coaches put in.

“For him, to absolutely nail that and go early and say, ‘I have that. I have it.’ There was a lot of work put in from the studying spot. Not only do the physical traits show up, it’s the work ethic. Through the season, you guys will feel that and see that. This is a guy that really puts it in.”

Quinn said that Daniels’ extensive college starting experience, especially in a pass-happy offense like LSU’s over the last two seasons, has prepared him for the next level.

“Getting out of a bad play, here comes a blitz to this side, get to the check, get to something else,” Quinn said of Daniels’ strengths. “Knowing where to go with the correct read. And at the end of it, it’s just having command, honestly — whether it’s in the huddle or at the line of scrimmage.

“This guy has had a lot of starts and a lot of experience that showed up early when he first started here and it continues right now.”

Quinn hasn’t named Daniels the starter entering the season, though Daniels did reportedly see the bulk of the first-team reps during the final day of mandatory minicamps on Thursday. He praised the progress he’s seen from the young signal-caller during OTAs.

“We wouldn’t have given him those spaces and those times and those (first-team) reps if he hadn’t,” Quinn said. “But it was really clear that he’s put in the work and he was ready to do that.”

Daniels joins a team that has spent quite a while desperately searching for high-level quarterback play. He will hope to be the one who finally ends the third-longest postseason victory drought in the NFL as Washington searches for its first playoff win since 2005.

