Commanders coach Dan Quinn raves about rookie QB Jayden Daniels’ poise

When you’re trying to get a young quarterback up to speed in the NFL, you don’t want them to be so overconfident that they neglect development. At the same time, if you’re relying on a rookie to start, you want them to have trust in their own abilities and the system.

That’s the difficult balancing act that former LSU quarterback and second-overall pick Jayden Daniels is trying to toe with the Washington Commanders this offseason. But according to coach Dan Quinn, he’s handling it like a veteran.

“He has the humility and the hunger of the young player… but he also has the swagger and calmness of a veteran player,” Quinn told Jim Rome. “So I think those 50+ starts from ASU and LSU, that seems to come about when you see him on the field, in the huddle, that’s where he’s at his best.

“He worked really hard to learn the system… There was just collective learning going on together but he was right there at the front of it.”

Daniels is competing with experienced quarterback Marcus Mariota, a former second-overall pick himself, for the starting job. Quinn said the two have worked well together, and while he hasn’t named a starter after minicamp, he did say that Daniels was close to earning that role.

